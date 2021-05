A Quiet Place Part II Movie (2021) - Featurette - The Wait is Over

A Quiet Place Part II Movie (2021) Featurette - The Wait is Over - - Plot Synopsis: Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

US Release Date: May 28, 2021 Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe Directed By: John Krasinski