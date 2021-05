Video shows feds hauling animals away from 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe's property

INFORMATION...CALL POLICE.... AT702-828-31-11.WITH A CASE AGAINST HIM STILLPENDING..... HERE IN LASVEGAS...CONTROVERSIAL BIG CATOWNER..... JEFF LOWE OF "TIGERKING"..... IS FACING BIGTROUBLE..... WITH THE FEDS.OFFICIALS FROM THE U.S.DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFEWERE AT LOWE’S FACILITY INTHACKERVILLE, OKLAHOMA TODAY.THEY WERE ARMED WITH ASEARCH AND SEIZURE WARRANT.VIDEO FROM TMZ SHOWSFEDERAL OFFICIALS CONFISCATINGSEVERAL BIG CATS AND LOADINGTHEM INTO INDIVIDUAL CAGES TOHAUL AWAY.LOWE’S LAWYER SAYS....THE WARRANT WAS SEALEDWHICH...... "MAY INDICATE ASEALED INDICTMENT" AGAINST JEFFAND/OR HIS WIFE..... LAUREN...."AND CERTAINLYINDICATES..... A CRIMINALINVESTIGATION.... BY THE UNITEDSTATES."THE LOWES ARE NO LONGERLICENSED..... TO EXHIBIT.....BIG CATS..BOTH ARE THE SUBJECT OFAN ON-GOING FEDERAL CASE......FOR ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF "THEENDANGERED SPECIES *AND* ANIMALWELFARE ACTS".TON