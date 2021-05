Indian PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India policy: Players under 18 need parental consent to play

The Indian version of PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to be launched.

It is developed by the South Korean video game holding company, Krafton.

Players under the age of 18, who dominate the video gaming market at large, are required to have parental consent to play this game.

