Firefighters battle blaze at London tower block wrapped in 'Grenfell-type cladding'

More than 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at a tower block in London thought to have similar cladding to that of Grenfell Tower.

More than 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at a tower block in London thought to have similar cladding to that of Grenfell Tower.

Footage from May 7 shows thick smoke billowing out several apartments of the New Providence Wharf in Blackwall.

According to reports, residents have been campaigning to remove the tower's cladding since the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017.