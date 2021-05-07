Watch: Moment cheeky dog THROWS herself to the floor as she refuses to accept her walk is over

Watch as this cheeky stubborn dog throws herself dramatically to the floor behind her owners' car as she refuses to accept her walk is over.

Defiant Dolly had enjoyed her walk with her siblings, Daisy and Dora, but was reluctant to say goodbye to the West London park they'd visited at the end of their adventure on April 5.

As Daisy and Dora obediently climbed back into the car after their walk, Dolly put on quite the display as she threw herself to the ground in protest of their departure.This video was filmed on the 5th April 2021.