War of the Worlds Season 2 Trailer

War of the Worlds Season 2 Trailer (2021) HD - About War of the Worlds: The series takes place in contemporary France, but it serves as a re-imagining of the classic H.

G.

Wells novel.

In this new take on War Of The Worlds, when astronomers detect a transmission from another star, it is definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life.

Earth's population waits for further contact with bated breath, but does not have to wait long.

Within days, mankind is all but wiped out, with just pockets of humanity left in an eerily deserted world.

As alien ships appear in the sky, the survivors ask a burning question — who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction?