Wildlife control relocate squirrel family after they break into library in Canada

A wildlife control team removed a family of squirrels that had broken into a library in Richmond Hill, southern Canada.

A wildlife control team removed a family of squirrels that had broken into a library in Richmond Hill, southern Canada.

Brad Gates and Cassandra filmed as they arrived at the library in July 2020 and searched for the elusive squirrels that were heard rummaging around.

Gates told Newsflare: "We responded to a call regarding two squirrels running around inside the children's area of a library.

Thankfully, the library was closed due to COVID-19 so there were no children that came in contact with the squirrels.

"Upon further investigation, we realized a baby squirrel had likely come down from the nest in the ceiling above and the mother came down to retrieve it.

"It appeared that they could not get back up due to the nature of the building." After catching one of the babies, the team released in a wooded area nearby.