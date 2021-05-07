Hartlepool Labour candidate Dr Paul Williams walks off without speech after landslide defeat

Dr Paul Williams was filmed leaving without giving a concession speech or thanking his staff after the Tories won the seat by nearly 7,000 votes.
The Leave-supporting North East constituency had been held by Labour since it was created in 1974.
Dr Paul Williams was filmed leaving without giving a concession speech or thanking his staff after the Tories won the seat by nearly 7,000 votes.
The Leave-supporting North East constituency had been held by Labour since it was created in 1974.
Dr Paul Williams was filmed leaving the Hartlepool by-election hastily, without giving a concession speech, after the Conservatives..