Axe-wielding pair who held up four shop staff are jailed

Terrifying CCTV footage shows Adam Merkitt, 36, and Andrew Bluck, 37, charge up to the manager of a shop outside the store in Eaton Socon, in St Neots, Cambs., and drag him inside.The footage, captured shortly after 6am on November 9, 2019, then shows the two men, wearing black balaclavas and armed with an axe, grab another three members of staff within a minute.