Earthquake with magnitude of 4.7 strikes near Truckee

LOT OF PEOPLE.WHO SAY THEY EITHER IT ORTHEY HEARD ABOUT IT THISMORNING ALREADY.YOU KNOW, THAT'S A PERFECTWAY TO PUT IT BECAUSE IF YOUDIDN'T FEEL IT YOU CERTAINLYHEARD ABOUT IN THESE EARLYMORNING HOURS PEOPLE START TOCOME TOGETHER AND ASK ABOUTTHE EARTHQUAKES OVERNIGHT SOAS WE WERE TALKING TO PEOPLEWE DID FIND THAT THERE WERESIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF PEOPLEWHO NOT JUST FELT SOMETHINGBUT FELL MAJOR SHAKING OF THEEARTH NOW THE CLOSEST WHITETRIMMER TO THIS LOCATION WASABOUT 11 MILES NORTHWEST OFHERE SO IT WAS DEALT WITH INTHE DOWNTOWN TRUCKEE AREAWHERE WE'RE COMING TO YOU LIVEFROM NOW AND SO TALKING TOPEOPLE KNOW ONE THINGPARTICULARLY SCARED IN TERMSOF WHAT THEY WERE TELLING USTHAT THEY DEFINITELY WERESTARTLED TAKE A LISTEN.AND I AND BEEN WAKING UP TOSHAKING RIGHT AND ALL OF ASUDDEN BANDS LIKE A BOMB WENTOFF.

I MEAN I COULD HEAR THEPILLARS KRAKEN IN THAT HOTELAND IT MOVED LITTLE RE MOVE MYBED, I MEAN I I WAS IN SHOCKAND AWE WAS WAITING FOR THEBIGGER THE LONGER BIDEN ONLAST LIKE.4 5 SECONDS.OVER JUST THAT QUICKLYTHOSE 2 GENTLEMEN ARE ACTUALLYIN TOWN FROM THE SACRAMENTOAREA THEY WERE DOING SOME WORKIN THE AREA WHEN THEY FELTTHAT AT THE HOTEL LAST NIGHTWE WENT AND CHECKED IT OUT ATTHE HOTEL AND AS FAR AS WE CANTELL THERE DOESN'T SEEM TO BEANY MAJOR DAMAGE DESPITE THOSESCARY MOMENTS, WE HAVEN'THEARD DESCRIBES SIGNIFICANTDAMAGE.

WE'RE ACTUALLY INSIDEA LOCAL DINER WITH TONS OFTHINGS ON THE WALL NOTHINGSEEMED COME OFF WE CHECKED INWITH SOME GAS STATIONS,NOTHING OFF THE SHELF.

SO ATLEAST THAT'S THE SITUATIONTHAT WE'RE FINDING HERE INTO KEEP ON TOP OF IT SO IF YOUSAW OUR EXPERIENCE SOMETHINGDIFFERENT MAKE SURE YOU LET USBUT SOME PRETTY SCARY MOMENT,EVEN THOUGH WE'RE TALKINGABOUT AT LEAST 11 MILES AWAYFROM YOUR PEOPLE FELT IT IN ABIG WAY REPORTING LIVE FROMTRUCKEE KARMA DICKERSON FOX,40 NEWS, YEAH, A LOT OF PEOPLETALKING ABOUT IT THIS MORNING.THANK YOU SO MUCH KARMA.RIGHT NOW WE TURN TO FOX