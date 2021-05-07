Thursday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: EFSC, BHLB

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Enterprise Financial Services' Director, John S.

Eulich, made a $373,425 purchase of EFSC, buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $49.79 a piece.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Eulich purchased EFSC on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $864,125 at an average of $31.42 per share.

And at Berkshire Hills Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by SVP, Investors & Corp.

Devel Kevin Conn who bought 5,271 shares for a cost of $23.00 each, for a trade totaling $121,231.

Before this latest buy, Conn made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $135,745 shares for a cost of $22.70 a piece.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is trading down about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

Conn was up about 8.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BHLB trading as high as $24.84 at last check today.