How to Celebrate Mother’s Day Virtually

Even though this is the second Mother’s Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still show your mom how much she means to you.

Here’s how to celebrate your mom from afar.

Have a virtual spa day Send her an at-home kit and hop on a video call, face masks and all.

Get a cake delivered Call a local bakery or place an order on a food delivery app to send your mom a sweet treat.

Recreate her favorite childhood photo Tug at your mom’s heart strings by posing in the exact same way you did as a kid.

Tell her why you love her It may seem obvious to you, but sometimes moms just need to hear they're so great