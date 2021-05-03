Treat Your Mom This Mother’s Day With These Creative Ideas

This Mother’s Day may still have its fair share of limitations due to the pandemic.

.

Here are ten creative ways to treat your mother on this special day.

.

1.

Send her a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

.

2.

If she’s the outdoorsy type, spend the day helping her out in her garden.

3.

Gift her a relaxing spa day that she can book now or save for later.

.

4.

Get crafty and create a photo collage of your family so that she can reminisce.

.

5.

Write her a heartfelt thank you note.

6.

Gift her a monogrammed item such as a scarf, purse or drinking glass.

.

7.

Connect for a virtual marathon of her favorite TV show.

8.

Treat your mom to a professional car wash and detailing.

.

9.

Choose her favorite recipe and virtually connect for a night of cooking together.

10.

Plan a future weekend adventure that consists of her favorite activities.