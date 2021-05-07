Here are a few accessories and hacks that’ll help you increase the space in a small kitchen

Finally!

You’ve moved into your new apartment but there’s just one problem — the kitchen is tiny!

This week, In The Know’s Group Chat has got some tips and tricks you could use to enhance the size of your small space.

You won’t believe how much extra room you can create!Group Chat is In The Know’s advice column, where our editors respond to your questions about dating, friendships, family, social media, wellness, shopping, beauty and beyond.

Have a question for the chat?

Submit it here anonymously, and we’ll do our best to reply.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.