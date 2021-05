UK pensioner tells everyone he is alive after a local paper printed an obit for OAP with same name - and both with a wife called

A pensioner is telling everyone he is still alive after a local paper printed an obit for an OAP from the same area and the same name - and both with a wife called Pam.

Bill Jones, 85, has been forced to tell friends, neighbours, an OAP group and his cricket club he isn't dead - after the strikingly similar obituary appeared.

It read: "JONES William (Bill) Passed away peacefully at home on 4th April 2021 aged 87 years.

Devoted husband of Pam."This video was filmed on the 6th May 2021.