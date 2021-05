Arzan Nagwaswalla: 1st Parsi on Indian cricket team since 1975 | Oneindia News

23-year-old Arzan Nagwaswalla is new addition in team India as a stand by player.

Nagwaswalla, who is a tall left-arm pacer, from Gujarat has been making waves in the domestic circuit.

He is the first Parsi to get a place on the Indian team since 1975.

#ArzanNagwaswalla #Parsi #IndiaCricket