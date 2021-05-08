Veterans-supporting bikers ride from London's Trafalgar Square to Parliament

Hundreds of bikers were seen riding from Trafalgar Square to Parliament as part of a Respect Our Veterans rally in London on Saturday 8 May.

As well as veterans, bikers and other supporters, Conservative politician Johnny Mercer was also at the event.

Among other issues, veterans groups have been angered by recent attempts to prosecute former servicemen who were in Northern Ireland during the period known as The Troubles.

They claim the prosecutions and politically motivated and vexatious and want the government to do more to prevent them.