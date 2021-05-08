Ireland prepares for a partial end to lengthy lockdown on Monday

There were smiles in the streets of Galway on Saturday as Ireland prepares for a major easing of lockdown measures on Monday (10 May).

The country has endured one of the longest and strictest lockdowns of any country in Europe during the pandemic, with the latest round of restrictions imposed just after Christmas.

From Monday, hairdressers will reopen, as will 'non-essential' retail that is click-and-collect or by-appointment Until then however the streets are still quiet.

The filmer of this footage said they hope Galway city centre is never this quiet again on a Saturday afternoon just after 3pm.