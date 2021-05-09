Madhya Pradesh: Morena firing incident after tension over social media post?| Oneindia News

In a shocking video doing rounds on the social media, Dozens of men on motorbikes oepned fire while riding through Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Sunday.

A woman suffered a head injury in the incident that took place at Bankhandi Road area under Kotwali police station.

A case has been registered against unknown assailants on her complaint.

The police said the incident was an act of retaliation to a similar incident a day ago by another community over an objectionable social media post #Covid19 #Morena #MadhyaPradesh