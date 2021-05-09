Shop owner said her store is being "terrorised" by two aggressive CROWS

A shop owner terrified of birds has been left in a "nightmare" situation - as two CROWS have been repeatedly "terrorising" her store and hurling themselves into its glass doors.

Victoria Hunt, 47, said she has been left scared to go outside as the two large, territorial birds have been patrolling outside her shop all week.

In a scene that resembles Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 horror film, The Birds, the pair of black birds have been repeatedly launching themselves against the doors of the shop, and squawking as they peck against the glass.

Victoria, who runs The Lodge shop and pub in North Tuddenham, Norfolk, with her husband Gavin, 44, said the birds have been waking them up in the early hours of the morning since last Monday.