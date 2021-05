Three people killed in Woodlawn

LEADING UP TO A MAN*KILLINGTHREE OF HIS NEIGHBORSANDSETTING HIS OWN HOUSE ONFIRE& THIS ALL HAPPENEDSATURDAY MORNING IN WOODLAWN,NOT FAR FROM SECURITY SQUAREMALL.

POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIEDTHE THREE NEIGHBORS KILLED..ASA MARRIED COUPLE, AND A RECENTCOLLEGE GRAD WHO JUST MOVED TOTHAT AREA LAST WEEK.

((ad lib scene)) IT WAS ACHAOTIC AND TERRIFYING SCENEHERE SATURDAY MORNING& ANDPOLICE SAY AT THE CENTER OF ITALL WAS 56-YEAR- OLD EVERTONBROWN.

THEY SAY IT STARTEDWITH NUMEROUS CALLS ABOUT AFIRE AT A TOWNHOME HERE ONMAURY ROAD& THAT POLICE NOWKNOW BELONGED TO BROWN.

THEYSAY HE SET IT ON FIRE& THENRAN OUT AND STARTED SHOOTINGAT HIS NEIGHBORS.

BROWN SHOTAND KILLED THREE PEOPLE BEFOREOFFICERS GOT THERE.

WHEN HEREFUSED TO PUT HIS GUN DOWN&POLICE SHOT HIM SEVERAL TIMES&AND TOOK HIM INTO CUSTODY.

HELATER DIED AT THE HOSPITAL.THE VICTIMS HAVE BEENIDENTIFIED AS SAGAR GHIMIRE&ISMAEL QUINTANILLA (quinta-knee-ah)& AND SARA ALACOTE(ala-coat-te)& WHO LIVEDTOGETHER AND LEAVE BEHIND A17-YEAR-OLD SON.

POLICE SAYBROWN FORCED HIS WAY INTOTHEIR HOME BEFORE KILLINGTHEM.

NEIGHBORS SAY THEYDIDN'T KNOW BROWN VERY WELL...BUT THEY KNEW ENOUGH TO AVOHIM.

I wouldninsane but he was a littleoff.

Like you donsee him in his eyes basicallyyou just cross the street whenyou saw him ((BUTT WITH)) Ithink the intention was tolure everyone with a big soundlike when I saw the fire Ithought everyone should be outand then he just startedshooting everybody.

POLICE SAYTHEY DID FIND HOMEMADEEXPLOSIVES IN BROWINVESTIGATION IS STILL ONGOING.

MEANWHILE& A GO FUND MEPAGE HAS BEEN SET UP TO HELPTHE 17-YEAR-OLD WHO LOST HISPARENTS.

