The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (A Reese's Book Club Pick!)

This Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick is gripping mystery about a woman who thinks she's found the love of her life—until he disappears.

Before Owen Michaels vanishes, he smuggles a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her.

Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah knows exactly to whom the note refers—Owen's sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her new stepmother.

As Hannah and Bailey try to search for Owen, it gradually becomes clear the man they both love may never have existed at all.

And they're not the only ones looking for him…With its breakneck pacing, dizzying plot twists, and evocative family drama, The Last Thing He Told Me is a riveting mystery, certain to shock you with its final, heartbreaking turn.