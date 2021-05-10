BCPS' first day of vaccination clinics administered 35 shots

VACCINATION CLINICS.

THE GOAL--- GET MORE STUDENTSVACCINATED.

WMAR 2 NEWS' DAVEDETLING IS GOING IN-FOCUS ONTHE ISSUE TONIGHT.

HE IS IESSEX WITH HOW THEINITIATIVE'S FIRST DAY WENT.Well, we are talking about dayone of these vaccinationclinics here in BaltimoreCounty Public Schools.

So fartwo locations participating inthe first day.

Itstart here at Kenwood butschool officials say itstep on the right direction.CLINICS LIKE THESE ARE NOWSERVICING BCPS HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENTS 16 AND OLDER AS WELLAS THEIR RELATIVES ANDINTERESTED SCHOOL STAFF.

Firstday has gone gone verysmoothly so far and itvery steady.

BCPS SPOKESPERSONCHARLIE HERNDON SAYS THEDISTRICT EXPECTS MOREAPPOINTMENTS TO BE BOOKED ASTHE WEEK PROGRESSES.

DAY ONESAW VACCINE CLINICS AT TWOLOCATIONSCHESAPEAKE HIGH SCHOOLS INESSEX.

A TOTAL OF 35 SHOTSWERE ADMINISTERED.

13 ATKENWOOD AND 22 CHESAPEAKE.

Thefirst batch that vaccinationsare going to schools that havestudent wellness centers.These are centers are centersthat are there not only forthe students but for theentire community and theschool community particularly.SHOTS WILL BE OFFERED THROUGHTHE END OF THE SCHOOL YEAR.KEEP IN MIND EACH CLINICLOCATION WILL ONLY SERVESTUDENTS, THEIR FAMILIES ANDSTAFF AFFILIATED WITH THESCHOOL UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.THE CLINICS RUN FROM 9 AM TO 1PM AND IS A PARTNERSHIPBETWEEN THE SCHOOL DISTRICTAND THE BALTIMORE COUNTYDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.

THE ONLYVACCINE BEING OFFERED IS THETWO DOSE PFIZER VACCINE &THEREREGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.DESPITE MONDAYREGISTRATION NUMBERSANTICIPATES MORE PARTICIPANTSAS THE WORD OF THE CLINICSSPREADS.

Keep in mind that anumber of our students andcertainly a great number ofour employees and staff havegotten the vaccinationelsewhere.

This again, is justanother opportunity that wemaking available, particularlyfor students who havenlot of opportunities thusfar.... And for a full list oflocations missions for schoolsfor schools participating justhead over to WMAR 2 News DeskCOM and look for this story.WeWMAR 2 News.ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY IS ALPUSHING TO GET ELIGIBLE HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTS VACCINATED.WEDNESDAY... THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH WILL HOLD CLINICS ATHIGH SCHOOLS ACROSS THECOUNTY.

THIS WEEK... THOSECLINICS WILL BE AT ARUNDEL...GLEN BURNIE... MEADE... ANDNORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOLS.THAT'LL BE FROM NOON TO THREE.THEY'LL ALSO HOLD CLINICS ATOTHER HIGH SCHOOLS ON THE 19THAND THE 26TH.

THE CLINICS AREFOR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS AS WELLAS SCHOOL EMPLOYEES.

YOU CANFIND THE LIST OF SCHOOLS..

.ASWELL AS SLOTS TO SIGN UP ATHEAD TO OUR WEBSITE... WMAR 2NEWS DOT COM SLASH VACCINATINM-THE PUSH TO GET EL