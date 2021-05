The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to allow the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in teens as young as 12.

DOLLARS AND 84 CENTS IN LEECOUNTY--SO YOU MIGHT WANT TOFILL UP AS SOON AS YOU CAN.THE FDA HAS JUST ANNOUNCED ITWILL BE EXPANDING THE EMERGENCYUSE AUTHORIZATION FOR THE PFIZERVACCINE TO BE ADMINISTERED TOTHOSE AGES 12-15.FROM MARCH FIRST THROUGH APRIL30, THE F-D-A SAYS ABOUT ONEPOINT FIVE MILLION COVID CASESWERE REPORTED IN THOSE WHO WERE11 TO 17 YEARS OLD.

THE VACCINEIS ADMINISTERED IN A SERIES