Positively LEX 18: Lexington teen a finalist for Doodle for Google competition

DRAWS THOSELITTLE DOODLESYOU SEE ONGOOGLE'SHOMEPAGE?WELL YOU MIGHTSOON SEE ONECREATED BY A TEENRIGHT HERE INLEXINGTON.LARRYMILO GOLDING ISTHE FINALIST FROMKENTUCKY IN THENATIONWIDEDOODLE FORGOOGLECOMPETITION.CLAIRE CROUCH GOTA CHANCE TO MEETHIM AND TELLS USWHAT INSPIRED HISWORKIN THIS EDITION OFPOSITIVELY LEX 18.DOODLING ISSOMETHING THAT'SALWAYS COMENATURAL TO 16-YEAR-OLD MILOGOLDING.SOT<I USED TO DRAWON EVERYTHING.EVEN WHEN IVISITED RELATIVESHOUSE THEYDHAVE TO PUTPAPER ON THEWALLS JUST TOKEEP ME FROMDAMAGING THEACTUAL WALLSTHAT I WOULDDRAW ONBUT NOW HE'STAKEN THOSEDRAWINGS OFF THEWALLS...AND ISTURNING THEM INTOSOMETHINGINSPIRING.NATS OF PENCILSA JUNIOR AT LCA,MILO HAS JUST BEENNAMED THE FINALISTFOR KENTUCKY INTHE DOODLE FORGOOGLECOMPETITION...ONEOF JUST 54 IN THENATION.

HE SAID ITWAS THE THEMETHIS YEAR THATINSPIRED HIM TOENTER.THIS YEAR'S THEMEWAS I AM STRONGBECAUSEAND I PUT I AMSTRONG BECAUSE IHAVE HOPE.

ANDONE OF THE MAINREASONS FOR THATIS I REMEMBERHAVING ACONVERSATIONWITH MY FATHERABOUT HOW HEWENT THROUGHLIFE'S OBSTACLESTO BECOME WHOHE WAS AND HESAID HOPE HOPEMAKES MESTRONG.TRAGICALLY, HISFATHER PASSEDAWAY OF A HEARTATTACK WHEN MILOWAS JUST 13.BUT HE SAID IT'SBEEN THAT MESSAGEOF HOPE HIS FATHERINSTILLED IN HIMTHAT HASMOTIVATED HIM TOACHIEVE GOALS ANDGIVE BACK TO HISCOMMUNITY...ANDIT'S ULTIMATELY THESOUL OF MILO'SDOODLE.THE TWOCHARACTERS INTHE MIDDLEREPRESENT MYFATHERCOMFORTING MEAND TELLING MEHOW IMPORTANTHOPE IS ANDGIVING ME THATHOPEONE OF THE MOSTTOUCHINGASPECTS OF THEILLUSTRATION FORME WAS THELOWER CASE GWHICH SYMBOLIZESME WHEN I WAS INISOLATION DURINGA COLD TIME OF MYLIFE BUT THESCARF AND THEMITTENS ON MYCHARACTER WEREGIFTS THAT MYFATHER GAVE MEON OUR LASTCHRISTMASTOGETHER ANDTHAT REALLYWARMS MEHIS DOODLE IS NOWIN THE RUNNING TOBE ON GOOGLE DOTCOM...AND IT COULDEARN HIM SOMESERIOUSSCHOLARSHIPMONEY...WHICH HEHOPES TO PUTTOWARD MEDICALSCHOOL AND STUDYCARDIOLOGY, ALSOIN HONOR OF HISFATHER.NATSBUT REGARDLESS,HIS WORK NOWSERVES FOREVER ASSYMBOL OF HOPE ---AND A TOKEN OF HISFATHER'S LEGACY,THAT LIVES ONTHROUGH HIM.IT REALLY HELPEDME REMEMBERGREATEXPERIENCES I HADWITH HIM ANDREFLECT ON WHATTO TAKE FROMTHOSEEXPERIENESIN LEXINGTON.CLAIRE CROUCH.LEX18NEWS.