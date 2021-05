Idaho Shakespeare emerges from pandemic for 2021 season of live theater. Here’s how

If “all the world’s a stage,” as Shakespeare wrote, then the reopening of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival in 2021 might just indicate things to come.

TO BE OR NOT TOBE... THAT IS NOLONGER THEQUESTION FOR THEIDAHO SHAKESPEAREFESTIVAL.THE BELOVEDFESTIVAL IS MAKING ARETURN AFTER THEPANDEMIC FORCEDTHEM TO CANCELTHEIR 2020 SEASON.IDAHO NEWS 6'SREBOUND REPORTERNATASHA WILLIAMSCAUGHT UP WITHORGANIZERS TO FINDOUT WHAT TOEXPECT.... IN OURCONTINUINGREBOUNDCOVERAGE.GOOD MORNING,NATASHA,LIKE EVERYTHINGELSE--THEEXPERIENCE AT THESHAKESPEAREFESTIVAL WON'T BEWHAT IT WAS PRE-PANDEMIC...BUT ORGANIZERSPROMISE ALL THEFUN OF YEARS PAST."EVERYBODY HASSTUCK WITH US ANDSENT US GOODWISHES.

WE'RE HEREFOR YOU, WE'REGOING TO TAKE CAREOF YOU AND MAKEYOU FEELCOMFORTABLE ONAN INDIVIDUAL BASISAS WELL ASCREATING ANEXPERIENCE YOUKNOW YOU WILL BESAFE IN."IN ORDER TOFOLLOW CDCGUIDELINES... PLUSACTOR'S EQUITYSTANDARDS... THEFESTIVAL HAS HADTO ADAPT.INSTEAD OF 5SHOWS... THEY'RESTICKING TO THREE--BUT THE SHOWSWILL RUNLONGER--SO YOU'LLHAVE MORE TIME TOCATCH ONE.AND AS YOU'REPACKING YOURPICNIC..

THERE'S ONETHING YOUABSOLUTELY DON'TWANT TO FORGET."WE'RE ASKING YOUTO WEAR YOURMASKS INTO THETHEATER SO THATPEOPLE CAN FEELSAFE AND SO THATWE CAN SEAT AT ALEVEL THAT'SPOSSIBLE FOR US TOPRODUCE OURWORK."THE AMPHITHEATERWILL BE AT LIMITEDCAPACITY--BUTTHERE WILL BE NOSHORTAGE OFEXCITEMENT."I THINK IT'S GOINGTO BESUPERCHARGED--THE MINUTE THOSEACTORS START THEPLAY, THE AUDIENCEIS GOING TOEXPLORE WITH JOYOF BEING BACKTOGETHER IN THECOMMUNITY, DOINGONE OF OURFAVORITE THINGS INTHE SUMMER."OPENING DAY IS JULY8TH... ANDORGANIZERS AREEXPECTING A BIGWELCOME"I HAVE A FEELINGTHAT IT'S GOING TOFEEL LIKE A REUNIONOF FRIENDS ANDFAMILY ANDCOLLEAGUES ANDOUR MEMBERSHIP.WE KNOW EACHOTHER."THE FESTIVAL WILLRETURN WITH AGREAT LINEUP THISYEAR... INCLUDINGSLEUTH... THETEMPEST... AND ANABRIDGED VERSIONOF THE COMPLETEWORKS OF WILLIAMSHAKESPEARE.TICKETS WILL BEAVAILABLE IN JUNE.BY THE WAY...ORGANIZERS SAY IFYOU NEED TOCANCEL YOURTICKET FOR ANYREASON--ESPECIALLYIF YOU DON'T FEELWELL--THEY WILLWORK WITH YOU NOQUESTIONS ASKED.NW, IN6MOST OF THEWESTERN U-S ISEXPERIENCING