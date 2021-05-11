Tuesday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: KPTI, TUP

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Karyopharm Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, EVP, Chief Medical Officer Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of KPTI, at a cost of $8.60 each, for a total investment of $199,992.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is trading up about 7.5% on the day Tuesday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Shah in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Director Tim Minges purchased $199,815 worth of Tupperware Brands, purchasing 7,400 shares at a cost of $27.00 a piece.

Tupperware Brands is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday.