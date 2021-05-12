Palestinian protesters throw projectiles at police

Palestinian protesters threw projectiles at police in London on May 11.
The demonstration follows recent protests in Jerusalem against the eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.
Palestinian protesters threw projectiles at police in London on May 11.
The demonstration follows recent protests in Jerusalem against the eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.
Palestinian protesters threw projectiles at police in London on May 11.
The demonstration follows recent protests in Jerusalem against the eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.