Army of the Dead Film Clip - Zombie Tiger

Army of the Dead Film Clip - Zombie Tiger Plot synopsis: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

US Release Date: May 21, 2021 Starring: Hiroyuki Sanada, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell Directed By: Zack Snyder