Jerusalem Holy Site Hit by Worst Violence in Years

JERUSALEM — Ongoing disorder and violence has spiralled into retaliatory rocket and air strikes by Israel and Palestinians, according to the BBC.

Tensions between the two sides had been escalating for weeks over two issues in particular, according to the Associated Press.

Nightly Palestinian protests initially broke out at the start of the holy month of Ramadan after police placed restrictions on gatherings at religious sites, including the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Clashes then escalated over Israeli plans to evict dozens of Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem, with more than 500 Palestinians and 21 Israeli police officers injured on Saturday night at the Al-Aqsa mosque, according to The Guardian.

The violence peaked Monday night after Palestinian militants fired rockets into Israel.

In response the Israeli military launched air strikes against what it said were militant targets in the Gaza Strip, killing 20 Palestinians, according to the Guardian citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.