Big Sky S01E16 Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing

Big Sky 1x16 "Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing" Season 1 Episode 16 Promo (Season Finale) - Cassie and Jenny leave the Kleinsasser women to forge their own path, ridding themselves of their ranch troubles and heading back home.

Along with Jerrie and Lindor, they finally get to see Ronald behind bars, though he quickly strips them of any satisfaction by leading them on a wild goose chase, straight into the arms of the syndicate.

A brutal battle ensues, clearing a path for Scarlet and Ronald to escape, but while they run off into the sunset Jenny risks her life to save Cassie’s.

Is this the end for our dynamic duo?

Only time will tell on the season finale of “Big Sky,” Tuesday, May 18th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.