Indian nurse killed amid Israel-Hamas fighting | Israel-Palestine conflict | Oneindia News

A 32-year-old Indian woman was killed after the Hamas Islamist movement fired rockets at southern Israel on Tuesday prompting retaliatory strikes from Israeli forces.

Another woman was killed taking the death toll in Israel to 2 as the Hamas launched a barrage of rockets in order to overwhelm the country's Iron Dome missile defence system.

