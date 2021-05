The case for co-ops, the invisible giant of the economy | Anu Puusa

Think capitalism is broken?

Try cooperativism, says co-op enthusiast and researcher Anu Puusa.

She lays out how cooperatives -- businesses owned, operated and controlled by their members -- can both make money and have a positive impact on the environment and local communities.

With co-ops, Puusa says, doing good business and doing good at the same time becomes possible.