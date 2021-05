How Manny Machado Spent His First $1M in the MLB

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado's first ever job was playing baseball.

He was drafted third overall by Baltimore Orioles in 2010 on a $5.25 million contract when he was just 17 years old.

Now he's on the Padres on a 10 year, $300 million contract.

From $100K to pay off his parents' debts to $80K on a Mercedes-Benz CL550, find out everything Manny Machado spent his first million dollars in the MLB on.