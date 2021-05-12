$264 vs $16 Lasagna: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Pro chef Rawlston Williams from The Food Sermon and home cook Gabrielle are swapping ingredients and hoping for the best!

We set Gabrielle up with all of the supplies she’d need to conjure up Chef Rawlston’s extremely pricey $264 lasagna, while sending her more modest $16 worth of ingredients back the other direction.

While Rawlston was using his skills and experience to elevate Gabi’s lasagna recipe, food scientist Rose dialed in to assist our home cook along her way.

Watch and find out whose lasagna comes out on top.