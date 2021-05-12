Biden Administration Grants Approval To Create Nation’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

On May 11, Joe Biden’s administration approved the long-stalled offshore wind development project off the coast of Massachusetts.

The 84-turbine project will cost $2.8 billion and be built just 12 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

The turbines will be located at least one nautical mile apart and be spread across over 160,000 acres.

Construction is expected to create about 3,600 new jobs, with the project slated to come online by 2023.

Once completed, it will be the nation’s largest offshore wind farm and have the ability to power approximately 400,000 homes.

[This is a] significant milestone in our efforts to build a clean and more equitable energy future while addressing the climate emergency … I believe that a clean energy future is within our grasp in the United States, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, via Huffpost.

The Biden administration established a multi-agency target of deploying 30,000 megawatts of wind energy by 2030.

That would be enough to cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions and power 10 million homes for a year.