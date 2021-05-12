Amazon Files Lawsuit to Combat Illegal Advertising Schemes

Amazon has filed a new lawsuit in an effort to unmask 50 unidentified scammers.

The e-commerce giant will attempt to identify and stop scammers who are using Amazon’s logos, web design and likeness.

The scam in question involves posing as Amazon to trick people into buying products that are not actually from Amazon.

They’re acting as “referrers” for other companies' products, meaning they collect a “finder’s fee” in the form of commissions.

The Better Business Bureau received a whopping 771 reports in 2020 of Amazon-impersonation scams. .

That’s second only to scam calls claiming to be the Social Security Administration.

Amazon filed a similar John Doe lawsuit in 2018 in which it tracked down four defendants.

The company has won at least $1.5 million in settlements from that lawsuit so far, with each case ending with a permanent injunction.