CDC Advisory Panel Recommends Use Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Children Ages 12-15

A CDC advisory panel has recommended the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12-15 years old.
Now, the CDC director must formally sign it; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
A CDC advisory panel has recommended the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12-15 years old.
Now, the CDC director must formally sign it; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend giving Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19..
Stephanie Stahl reports.