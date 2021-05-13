Ellen DeGeneres says decision to leave TV show was driven by ‘instinct’

Ellen DeGeneres said the decision to end her chat show after 19 years was driven by “instinct”.The comedian and actress announced she was stepping down from her eponymous TV show on Wednesday, following controversy over an alleged toxic workplace environment.DeGeneres, 63, has now shared more details on why she is walking away and said she knew her 19th series would be her last when she signed a new deal two years ago.