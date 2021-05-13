US athlete uses lassoing motion to nail impressive one-armed golf swing

This athlete based in Fresno County, California, uses a lassoing motion as he nails multiple one-armed golf swings.

This athlete based in Fresno County, California, uses a lassoing motion as he nails multiple one-armed golf swings.

TikToker Kvngsnappy filmed himself performing the bizarre but impressive technique which sees him swing the club in a circular motion above his head.

The technique seems to work as every ball the filmer hits flies off into the distance.

Kvngsnappy's swing has gone viral on TikTok and viewers can't get enough.

"People wanted to see me do the one-arm swing consistently so I made that video for them," said the filmer.

Several of the athlete's videos demonstrating the technique have gone viral, each achieving over 2 million views on TikTok.

This footage was filmed on May 2.