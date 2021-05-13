Heart-stopping moment motorcycle falls over onto toddler

This is the heart-stopping moment a parked motorcycle fell over onto a toddler who was playing with it.

CCTV footage shows the one-year-old girl sitting on the scooter before it toppled over in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand on April 21.

Shocked family members rushed over to lift the two-wheeler off the girl’s body before she was seen struggling to stand up while crying.

They checked the girl for injuries but she only had small bruises on her hips and scratches on her arms even after being crushed under the 11kg vehicle.

Suriya Khaonuan the girl’s father said: ‘My daughter Mag was terrified after that but she was not seriously injured.

She only had some bruises.

Now she doesn’t want to be near the scooter.’ The relieved father added that he owned the car repair shop so his children usually played around while waiting for him to finish work.

He added: ‘I own the shop.

This was the first time that an accident happened.

I let them play around while I work because they were waiting for me.’ To prevent future accidents from happening, the father said that he will only allow the toddler on safer parts of the shop moving forward.

He said: ‘We will only let her in the safer spaces of the shop from now on.

She could play in the shop but only on these areas.’