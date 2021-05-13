Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 13, 2021

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 2 views
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%.

Leading the group were shares of PHX Minerals, up about 13.9% and shares of Sandridge Energy up about 13.1% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%.

Leading the group were shares of PHX Minerals, up about 13.9% and shares of Sandridge Energy up about 13.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by CVR Energy, trading higher by about 12% and YPF, trading up by about 8.9% on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage