Ryan Serhant On Selling Bella Hadid's New York Apartment

"Million Dollar Listing New York" is back for its ninth season, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Slice.

Real estate broker Ryan Serhant shares how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected their production and looks back at some of his biggest celebrity clients, including Bella Hadid and Bethenny Frankel.