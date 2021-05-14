Audi Q4 e-tron Design in Geyser blue

Audi is pressing forward consistently with its electrification offensive: at a world premiere with celebrity participants, the Four Rings company presented the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron.

These all-electric models represent the brand’s entry into premium e-mobility in the compact segment.

At the second digital Celebration of Progress, in the company of Audi experts and international guests, the Four Rings demonstrated the highlights of the SUV/CUV: typical e-tron design, cutting-edge display technologies and impressive spaciousness.