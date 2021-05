Jama Masjid deserted on Eid | Uncanny visuals from old Delhi | Oneindia News

Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid was deserted on Eid-Ul-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast after the holy month of Ramzan.

In the pre-corona times, at least 15,000-18,000 people gathered to offer the namaz at Jama Masjid, one of the country’s largest mosques.

