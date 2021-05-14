This 74-old-woman stuns personal trainer by going to gym 6 days a week

This 74-year-old woman in Norwalk, Connecticut, stuns her personal trainer by going to the gym six days a week.

Lauren is a retired lawyer and is currently a maths professor at the University of Connecticut.

She is also enrolled on an advanced calculus class.

She attends the gym under the guidance of personal trainer Wesley T.

James, 33, who is amazed by her commitment.

"We have been training together for two and a half years.

She takes a 6 am Crossfit class prior to our sessions.

I am very fortunate to see her five to six days a week.

Her main goal is to be able to make it to the bathroom on her own when she is 90!

"She is determined to avoid Alzheimer’s at all costs!" Footage filmed throughout 2019 and 2020 shows Lauren complete various exercises such as basketball, deadlifts and push ups.

James added: "Our friends and families absolutely love the video!

They are thrilled to see us go viral and love the message that we are trying to spread through fitness.

"This video demonstrates that your perception is your reality.

You can only be as strong as your mind will allow.

So every time you say, or think you can or can’t do something, that will be the end result.

"You are also seeing years of hard work and dedication to mastering my craft, and the bond formed between two completely different individuals, who are generations apart "Lauren embodies every desirable quality that I could ever ask for in a client and friend.

She is truly an amazing woman, and I am very blessed to be a part of her fitness journey.

"We strive to inspire others to become more in tune with their minds and bodies, and to operate above an optimal level.

We tend to create fear from what we perceive.

But fear is not real.

And when you finally realise that, only then will you be able to obtain success.

"We never posted videos on social media for fame or recognition.

We just wanted to inspire others to believe in themselves.

Anything is possible, at any age, as long as you are focused, determined, and you really want to do it."