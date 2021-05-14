Covid-19: 75 patients died at Goa's biggest hospital in past four days| Oneindia News

Seventy-five patients have died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital the state's biggest Covid facility in the past four days.

With disturbing reports of mishandling of Covid-19 bodies emerging from across the country, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday recommended that the government should enact a special legislation to uphold the dignity and protect the right of the dead.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief said he will continue the relief as he has nothing to hide.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories which is manufacturing the vaccine said today that an imported dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus will cost ₹ 995.40 in India.

