WEB EXTRA: Cat Jumps From Burning Building

Maybe cats really do have nine lives!
Here’s the moment a cat jumped from a fifth-floor window of a burning building in Chicago on Thursday.
The fire department tweeted, “Cat hit grass, bounced, and walked away!”
