Foundation provides millions in desperately needed relief to pandemic-struck hospital in central India

This is the heartwarming yet harrowing scene in central India's Madhya Pradesh on May 14 as the Sooraj Heera Foundation has donated over $2 million dollars to aid the hard-hit local hospital dealing with the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical equipment includes: 10 ventilators, 30 oxygen concentrator machine, 50 jumbo oxygen large cylinder, 20 jumbo oxygen small cylinder, complete blood count (CBC) blood test machine, two electrocardiography (ECG) machines, 100 oxygen flow meter, 50 oximeter, 50 multi plus bed, 50 mattresses including cover, 100 bedsheets, 30 stools, 20 nursing tables, two staff nurse tables, 10 chairs, 30 drip stands, six air conditioners, 10 dustbin, generator, water cooler, cupboards, three sanitizer machines, 10 trolley stretchers, doctor kits, gloves, masks, personal protective equipment kits.

Most of these items have reached the spot while the others are on their way.

Furthermore, the district administration has lauded the foundation for their immense efforts and has pledged to stay by their side in the future as a mark of respect.