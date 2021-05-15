A Free Palestine protest at Marble Arch in central London has drawn large crowds and closed its tube station.
Free Palestine protest draws crowds, closes tube station at London's Marble Arch
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:29s 0 shares 1 views
A Free Palestine protest at Marble Arch in central London has drawn large crowds and closed its tube station.
Protesters gathered in support of the Palestinian cause and against Israel's recent military offensive in Gaza.
Marble Arch is in the middle of a large roundabout beside Hyde Park.